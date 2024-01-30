Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

IYW opened at $130.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $131.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.22.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

