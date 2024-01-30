Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

