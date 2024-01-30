Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after purchasing an additional 299,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,201,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,140,000 after purchasing an additional 268,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

