Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $690,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $918,324,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after buying an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $326.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $326.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.96.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

