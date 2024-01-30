Executive Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $79.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average is $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

