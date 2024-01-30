Executive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.32.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

