Executive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Stryker by 28.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 28.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $314.50 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $248.96 and a 12 month high of $317.82. The stock has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

