Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,467 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,693,000 after purchasing an additional 525,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after purchasing an additional 480,742 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after acquiring an additional 127,481 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $128.17 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $129.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

