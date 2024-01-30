Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after buying an additional 2,320,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after buying an additional 1,538,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after buying an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,721,000 after buying an additional 279,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

WestRock stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.76%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

