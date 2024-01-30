Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes $646,000 Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FVAL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

FVAL opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $54.09.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

