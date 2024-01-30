F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $204.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FFIV. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

F5 stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.64. The company had a trading volume of 847,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,320. F5 has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,997 shares of company stock worth $1,811,542. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in F5 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

