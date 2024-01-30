F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $220.00 at Needham & Company LLC

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $185.37 on Tuesday. F5 has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $185.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.42.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $336,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,246,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,997 shares of company stock worth $1,811,542. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in F5 by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in F5 by 16.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 12.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

