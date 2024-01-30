F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$12.40-12.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.39. F5 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.400-12.640 EPS.

F5 Trading Up 8.2 %

FFIV stock opened at $200.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.50 and its 200 day moving average is $163.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $200.61.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered F5 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.20.

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,997 shares of company stock worth $1,811,542 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in F5 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in F5 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

