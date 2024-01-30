Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Increased to $1,400.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a reduce rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,221.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,160.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $982.87. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $640.12 and a one year high of $1,307.14.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The firm had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.