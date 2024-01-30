Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Increased to $1,500.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,187.20.

FICO opened at $1,221.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,160.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $982.87. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $640.12 and a 52-week high of $1,307.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total value of $2,623,309.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

