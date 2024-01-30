Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Fastenal by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,629.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,831 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST stock opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.52.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 69.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

