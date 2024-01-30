FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.3% during the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.2% during the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

FDX opened at $247.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $183.59 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.23 and a 200-day moving average of $255.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

