Fetch.ai Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56.94 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $514.11 million and approximately $56.94 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001424 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00082722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00027247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00022075 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,753,451 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

