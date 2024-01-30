Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 26,180 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.30% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $153,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.88. 72,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,620. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.66 and a 200 day moving average of $218.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

