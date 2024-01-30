Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $46,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.73. 1,491,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,883,304. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

