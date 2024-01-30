Financial Counselors Inc. Has $22.34 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.42. The company had a trading volume of 794,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,254. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.16. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

