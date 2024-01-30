Financial Counselors Inc. Has $28.67 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.67. 648,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,920. The company has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

