Financial Counselors Inc. Has $30.02 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 417,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $30,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.93. The stock had a trading volume of 708,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,350,718. The firm has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.