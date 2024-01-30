Financial Counselors Inc. Has $40.07 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $40,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. First County Bank CT raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 81.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $564.75. 477,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $521.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $597.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

