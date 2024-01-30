Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.2% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $58,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 105.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 28.7% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $167.70. The company had a trading volume of 757,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,506. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

