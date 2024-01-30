Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $21,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.90. 410,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,761. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average of $93.84. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.