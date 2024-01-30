Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 483 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $26,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Novartis Trading Down 1.0 %

Novartis stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.90. 249,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,882. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.16. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

