Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,897 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $15,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.23. 624,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,664. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.67. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

