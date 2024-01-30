Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $18,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,873,731,000 after acquiring an additional 376,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $757,938,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,131,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $146.22. 159,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

