Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.6% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 796,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 82,504 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 44,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 81,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 182,443 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.01. 3,255,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,146,381. The firm has a market cap of $176.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.