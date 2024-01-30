First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Trading 3.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Citizens BancShares traded as high as $1,536.14 and last traded at $1,536.14. 41,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 77,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,484.83.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,620.67.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,427.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1,398.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

