First County Bank CT Cuts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

First County Bank CT trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $326.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.29 and a 200 day moving average of $297.62. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.25 and a 52 week high of $330.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

