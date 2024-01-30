First County Bank CT Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First County Bank CT cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Comcast were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $186.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

