First County Bank CT Has $202,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First County Bank CT trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in FedEx were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FDX opened at $246.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.95. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $184.39 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

