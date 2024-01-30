First County Bank CT Invests $232,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First County Bank CT purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.01. The company has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

