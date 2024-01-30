First County Bank CT Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First County Bank CT trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in 3M were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $96.38 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $120.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

