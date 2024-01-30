First County Bank CT Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First County Bank CT acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,183 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $86.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

