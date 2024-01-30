First County Bank CT Purchases 125 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First County Bank CT grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $213.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.73. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

