First County Bank CT Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First County Bank CT boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $272.80 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $275.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.