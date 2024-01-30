First County Bank CT Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First County Bank CT decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in General Mills were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,559,000 after buying an additional 279,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,986,000 after buying an additional 216,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,334,000 after buying an additional 257,174 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

