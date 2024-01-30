First County Bank CT Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First County Bank CT reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $169.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.58.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $163.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

