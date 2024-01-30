First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FFIN. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 31.28%. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,001,000 after purchasing an additional 339,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,054,000 after buying an additional 219,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,569,000 after buying an additional 468,161 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,818,000 after buying an additional 50,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,344,000 after buying an additional 139,478 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

