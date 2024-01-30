First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.
The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.
