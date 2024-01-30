First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH grew its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 291,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 57,592 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,892,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 32,284 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,211,000.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

