First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,827,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 49,334 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FLN opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.