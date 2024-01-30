Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.35% of Fiserv worth $248,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.1 %

FISV opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.87. The company has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

