FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 58,445 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 57,343 shares.The stock last traded at $53.27 and had previously closed at $53.37.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFRA. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

