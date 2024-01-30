FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.45

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.45 and last traded at $75.42, with a volume of 1427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.41.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,608,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 846,868 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 187,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 87,336 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

