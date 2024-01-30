Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 133.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $918,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.9 %

F stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

