Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 350,301 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 531,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,764 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,936,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,895,000 after purchasing an additional 276,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.55.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.