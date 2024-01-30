Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 72 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $175.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.02. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.39. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

